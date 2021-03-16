Catawba students to return to school four days a week starting in April

Students in the Catawba County Schools system will return to school four days a week starting April 12.

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education met Monday to discuss face-to-face instruction in an emergency meeting.

Superintendent Matt Stover presented the school district’s plan to the board for sixth-grade through 12th-grade students to return to school Monday through Thursday. Fridays will remain a remote learning day for all students.

“It is in the best interest of our students at this point,” Stover said.

Students had the option of learning completely remotely or a hybrid option of learning at home some of the week and going to school on other days.

Before voting to approve the plan, school board members asked Stover various questions.

Board member Annette Richards asked how students would continue to social distance on buses.

“Under Plan B, we have to have one (student) per seat,” Stover said. “Under Plan A (students returning) it is just recommended (one student per seat), so we can have two per seat.”