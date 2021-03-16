Catawba students to return to school four days a week starting in April

Students in the Catawba County Schools system will return to school four days a week starting April 12.
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education met Monday to discuss face-to-face instruction in an emergency meeting.
Superintendent Matt Stover presented the school district’s plan to the board for sixth-grade through 12th-grade students to return to school Monday through Thursday. Fridays will remain a remote learning day for all students.
“It is in the best interest of our students at this point,” Stover said.
Students had the option of learning completely remotely or a hybrid option of learning at home some of the week and going to school on other days.
Before voting to approve the plan, school board members asked Stover various questions.
Board member Annette Richards asked how students would continue to social distance on buses.
“Under Plan B, we have to have one (student) per seat,” Stover said. “Under Plan A (students returning) it is just recommended (one student per seat), so we can have two per seat.”
Stover said during the meeting that the new plan will only require minimal social distancing, with students and staff using masks at all times. “I assure you that our two to three feet in our classrooms will be safer than on our own field playing with our football, soccer,” Stover said.
Board member asked how their cleaning protocol would change.
“It really won’t change anything with regard of practices as far as what we are doing,” Assistant Superintendent Dan Moore said. “Cleaning in between classes, making sure custodians are taking care of the high-touch areas, just thoroughly cleaning the building. I feel like we’ve done a really good job with that.”
The board unanimously voted to approve the plan Stover presented.
Stover said any students currently under the hybrid plan will transition to the new schedule, and students learning remotely full-time will remain on that plan. The school district is currently requesting parents and guardians to make a plan for the next school year and choose between remote learning or a return to in-person classes.
Newton-Conover City Schools
Newton-Conover City Schools also approved a plan for students to attend classes in person four days a week starting April 14.
The board voted to make April 12 and 13 required teacher workdays for Discovery High, Newton-Conover High and Newton-Conover Middle schools to give the schools time to plan and prepare for the transition, according to a press release from the school district.
As a part of the transition, parents of middle and high school students will be surveyed on preferences in relation to remote learning versus classroom instruction, according to a release from the school system.
“One year ago our lives as we knew them were changed forever due to the pandemic,” Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel said in the release. “I am proud that one year later we are able to resume some level of normalcy at our middle and high schools as we have had at the elementary school level since November 2020.”
Hickory Public Schools
Hickory Public Schools will discuss school schedules during the board meeting on March 22 at Grandview Middle School. The meeting will be live streamed to the school district’s YouTube channel. The link to the stream will be posted on the school district’s website.