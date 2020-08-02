Catawba Science Center seeks help

The Catawba Science Center needs the public’s help to care for its animals.

The science center has lost a lot of revenue since it had to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tracey Hall, executive director of the science center, said. “Whoever thought we would be closed this long?” She said.

Without additional funding, the Catawba Science Center could be forced to find new homes for its animals. Doing so would put the science center at risk of never reopening, according to the center’s GoFundMe Page

“I’m very worried every day,” Hall said. “I don’t sleep well at night. I love the science center. The community loves the science center and so I’m just hopeful things will work out some way, somehow.”

It cost thousands of dollars every month to care for the animals. “We do have about 700 animals in our aquarium,” she said. “It takes a lot of care, a lot of hard work. It is a struggle when there’s a cost that comes in daily for the animals.”

Hall said the center depends on admissions, memberships and donations for funding.

“We just had an invoice for $4,000 for salt for our saltwater tanks that we are trying to process,” Hall said. “It’s been very, very difficult for us.”