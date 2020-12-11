Catawba Schools plan winter care packages for students

Catawba County Schools will provide meals to students for the winter break.

There will be two pick-up days during December for families to pick up meals. On Dec. 17 from 8:30-10 a.m., students can receive five breakfasts and five lunches for Dec. 21-25. On Dec. 28 from 8:30-10 a.m., students can receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches for Dec. 28-Jan. 5.

The meals are free and available for all CCS students. All CCS campuses will be used as pick-up locations on Dec. 17 and 28.

CCS gave students a similar care package for their Thanksgiving break back in November. The district provided almost 6,500 free Grab-n-Go meals to 1,300 students across 26 schools.

Funding for the meals came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) extension of child nutrition waivers to provide free meals to students for the entire 2020-2021 school year.