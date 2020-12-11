Catawba Schools plan winter care packages for students

Catawba County Schools will provide meals to students for the winter break.
There will be two pick-up days during December for families to pick up meals. On Dec. 17 from 8:30-10 a.m., students can receive five breakfasts and five lunches for Dec. 21-25. On Dec. 28 from 8:30-10 a.m., students can receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches for Dec. 28-Jan. 5.
The meals are free and available for all CCS students. All CCS campuses will be used as pick-up locations on Dec. 17 and 28.
Support Local Journalism
CCS gave students a similar care package for their Thanksgiving break back in November. The district provided almost 6,500 free Grab-n-Go meals to 1,300 students across 26 schools.
Funding for the meals came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) extension of child nutrition waivers to provide free meals to students for the entire 2020-2021 school year.
“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said Sonny Perdue, USDA Secretary. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now.”
The child nutrition waivers were first used during summer of this year to help feed students whose families were impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The USDA first extended this funding through December 2020, but has since extended it again to include the entire 2020-2021 school year.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!