Catawba school board OKs retention bonuses up to $1,000 for employees

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday night to give full-time and part-time employees one-time retention bonuses in early June.

Substitute teachers and tutors employed by the school system will also receive bonuses.

Full-time employees will receive up to $1,000, and part-time employees will receive up to $500. Catawba County Schools Chief Financial Officer Karla Aldridge said after the meeting the board has not determined how much substitute teachers and tutors will be paid.

The bonuses will be based on hire date. If a full-time employee worked the entire 2022-23 school year, they will receive the full $1,000. If a full-time employee started in September, one month into the school year, they will receive $900.

The bonuses are for employees who are currently on the payroll. Substitute teachers and tutors must have worked an average of 10 hours per week to be eligible.

It would cost about $2.5 million to grant all 1,822 full-time employees and 126 part-time employees the full bonuses. Because the bonuses are based on hire date not everyone will receive the full amount. That means there is wiggle room in the $2.5 million estimate, Aldridge said.

The funding for these bonuses will come from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. Specifically, ESSER II, which is the second installment of federal funding. ESSER II expires on Sept. 2023. If any funds remain after expiration, it is returned to the U.S. Department of Education.