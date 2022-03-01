Catawba Rosenwald move to Catawba Valley Community College campus is off; details scarce after plan was heralded in January school board meeting

The Catawba Rosenwald Education Center will no longer be moving to the Catawba Valley Community College campus.

Plans to move the alternative school were announced at the end of January. On Monday, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced that the plan fell through after the district and the college failed to reach an agreement.

One of the reasons for the move was Catawba Rosenwald’s current building is in need of renovation, including flooring, plumbing, roofing and electrical work. The total estimated cost of remodeling the building is over $4 million, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said at the January meeting.

Stover said the district can either find a new home for Catawba Rosenwald or remodel the current building. He did not provide any further information about what factors scuttled the planned move.

“According to Dr. Stover ... the plans fell through because they could not come to a mutual agreement on the plans to move forward,” Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Kim Jordan said in an email. “That is all I have other than that we will continue to have a strong collaborative relationship with CVCC moving forward and our district will be researching other options for CREC.”

