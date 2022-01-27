Catawba Rosenwald Education Center is relocating to CVCC campus

Currently, the only career and technical course offered at the Catawba Rosenwald Education Center is an automotive class. At CVCC, juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to enroll in other career and technical courses. About two weeks ago, students took a field trip to CVCC to explore some of the programs that are offered. The students were excited at the possibility of participating in the courses, Catawba Rosenwald Education Center Principal Timothy Adams said.

“We already have one (student) in the welding program over there (at CVCC). He is doing fabulously. We’ve got another one who’s doing IT (information technology),” Adams said. “We have another one starting automotive this semester. He took automotive with Mr. (Jim) Averett, but couldn’t go to the next level because we don’t have an automotive shop.”

School board member Becky Brittain asked Adams how students from the center would get around campus and if they would need to be monitored while on the campus.