Catawba Rosenwald Education Center is relocating to CVCC campus

Plans are underway to move the Catawba Rosenwald Education Center to Catawba Valley Community College for the 2022-23 school year.
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education agreed this week to start negotiations with CVCC to use the college campus for the center.
The move will give students a more engaging and aesthetically pleasing learning environment, more learning opportunities and a location closer to the center of the district, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said. Catawba Rosenwald is currently located in the town of Catawba.
Another reason for the move is Catawba Rosenwald’s current building needs renovation, including flooring, plumbing, roofing and electrical work. The total estimated cost of remodeling the building is over $4 million. Once moved, the center would be housed in the lower level of the Robert E. Paap Building at CVCC, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said.
Catawba Rosenwald is the district’s alternative school. The center educates sixth- through 12th-grade students who have not demonstrated success in a regular education setting. The center provides a smaller, more structured learning environment that focuses on setting high expectations for academic, personal, social and emotional growth. The center currently has 55 students enrolled, Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said.
Currently, the only career and technical course offered at the Catawba Rosenwald Education Center is an automotive class. At CVCC, juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to enroll in other career and technical courses. About two weeks ago, students took a field trip to CVCC to explore some of the programs that are offered. The students were excited at the possibility of participating in the courses, Catawba Rosenwald Education Center Principal Timothy Adams said.
“We already have one (student) in the welding program over there (at CVCC). He is doing fabulously. We’ve got another one who’s doing IT (information technology),” Adams said. “We have another one starting automotive this semester. He took automotive with Mr. (Jim) Averett, but couldn’t go to the next level because we don’t have an automotive shop.”
School board member Becky Brittain asked Adams how students from the center would get around campus and if they would need to be monitored while on the campus.
“The first answer to that would probably be a shuttle. We haven’t worked that out yet,” Adams said. “CVCC has asked that they (the students) move through some kind of behavior program, like we currently have in place, and that they be at the top tiers of that. We will have to continue having some kind of monitoring program so that we can make sure that we are meeting both our requirements and CVCC’s requirements.”
Four core teachers, four or five teaching assistants, a counselor and a job coach, along with other staff members, were included in the preliminary staffing list for the move. Once the center moves, staff members will have the option to continue working for the Catawba Rosenwald Education Center at CVCC or transfer into a different position within the district, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rae Thompson said.