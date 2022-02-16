Catawba, Newton-Conover schools halt contact tracing, quarantines for those without symptoms

Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools will no longer do contact tracing for COVID-19 cases, and some students exposed to COVID-19 will not have to quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services made changes to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, which recommends school policies surrounding the pandemic. The new recommendations say contact tracing is no longer required for individual cases, and students exposed to COVID-19 who don’t have symptoms no longer have to stay home from school.

The new recommendations go into effect on Feb. 21, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health and region four of the North Carolina Association of Regional Health Directors, which includes Catawba County.

Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools plan to follow the state recommendations. Hickory Public Schools will likely consider the recommendations at the next board of education meeting on Feb. 28, Hickory Superintendent Bryan Taylor said. He added that the school system has been following the toolkit recommendations throughout the pandemic, and he expects the district will continue to do so once the board discusses it.

