Catawba, Newton-Conover schools halt contact tracing, quarantines for those without symptoms

Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools will no longer do contact tracing for COVID-19 cases, and some students exposed to COVID-19 will not have to quarantine.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services made changes to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, which recommends school policies surrounding the pandemic. The new recommendations say contact tracing is no longer required for individual cases, and students exposed to COVID-19 who don’t have symptoms no longer have to stay home from school.
The new recommendations go into effect on Feb. 21, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health and region four of the North Carolina Association of Regional Health Directors, which includes Catawba County.
Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools plan to follow the state recommendations. Hickory Public Schools will likely consider the recommendations at the next board of education meeting on Feb. 28, Hickory Superintendent Bryan Taylor said. He added that the school system has been following the toolkit recommendations throughout the pandemic, and he expects the district will continue to do so once the board discusses it.
Catawba County Schools plans to continue to notify parents of possible COVID-19 exposures in class and team settings so parents and students can monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, a letter sent to parents said. Students and staff who are symptomatic or test positive for the coronavirus still must stay in isolation for five days, and wear masks for another five days, the letter said.
Newton-Conover City Schools did not detail what exposure notification the school system will use.
The state recommendations were changed because contact tracing has become less effective, the regional health directors said in the release. The new variants of COVID-19 have shorter incubation times, spread faster and people are more contagious before getting symptoms, making contact tracing less helpful, the release said. The increased use of at-home tests and asymptomatic cases also make it hard to identify cases to trace, the release said.
School nursing staff will still spend a good amount of time working with families of children who are out of school with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have tested positive, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
Outside of schools, Catawba County Public Health is still doing contact tracing for community cases. The department is focusing on long-term care facilities and other more vulnerable settings, Killian said.
“Our communities are almost 24 months into this pandemic and our residents understand what resources they have access to in order to keep their families safe. These continue to be vaccines, masking, testing when symptomatic or exposed and staying home when sick,” Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Public Health director, said in the release.