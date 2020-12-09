Catawba gives virus update in school district

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sixth-grade through 12th-grade students are still on Plan B, where students attend school two days a week and do remote learning three days a week.

Stover shared a snapshot of COVID-19 cases within the district during his video to parents. According to the snapshot, at any given time there are five to 10 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, 35 to 45 students who have tested positive, and approximately 1,000 individuals in quarantine.

“Unfortunately Catawba County is one of 20 counties that is a critical county, because we are seeing an increase in the number of cases, the percent of positive cases, and of course our hospitalizations continue to increase,” explained Stover.

“The more spread in the community means there is more possibility of the virus entering our schools,” Stover continued. “Although we are not seeing cases spread within schools, we are seeing a number of quarantines.”

Stover added that quarantines are essential to prevent further spread of the virus. It also takes school staff away from schools.