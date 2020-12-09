Catawba gives virus update in school district

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover recently gave an update on COVID-19 within the school district.
“We have not had a classroom spread at this point so far,” Stover said in a video to parents. “We did have a cluster, unfortunately, that did involve an extracurricular activity; but in the schools themselves, we have not had a spread of COVID-19. We strongly believe that is because of the three W’s.”
A cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified among Maiden High School students earlier this month. There were six cases at Maiden High School; four students and two staff members are linked to the cluster, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Stover said there are approximately 15,600 students within the CCS district, with 3,000 students learning fully remote. He added that about 9,000 students across the district are on a CCS campus each day.
CCS fourth-graders and fifth-graders recently returned to school buildings full time, which means all CCS pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students are learning in-person.
“We are off to a great start,” said Stover. “We are practicing social distancing to the best of our ability; classrooms have moved to larger areas and are spread out; and students and staff are doing a great job of wearing masks.”
Sixth-grade through 12th-grade students are still on Plan B, where students attend school two days a week and do remote learning three days a week.
Stover shared a snapshot of COVID-19 cases within the district during his video to parents. According to the snapshot, at any given time there are five to 10 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, 35 to 45 students who have tested positive, and approximately 1,000 individuals in quarantine.
“Unfortunately Catawba County is one of 20 counties that is a critical county, because we are seeing an increase in the number of cases, the percent of positive cases, and of course our hospitalizations continue to increase,” explained Stover.
“The more spread in the community means there is more possibility of the virus entering our schools,” Stover continued. “Although we are not seeing cases spread within schools, we are seeing a number of quarantines.”
Stover added that quarantines are essential to prevent further spread of the virus. It also takes school staff away from schools.
“Quarantines are a personnel issue,” he said. “Although we are safe it does mean that the more staff and more students we have who test positive or have to quarantine due to an exposure means we have less supervision for our schools or that students have to learn from home.”
Stover ended his video by encouraging community members to practice the three W’s: Wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands.
