Catawba County students return to school on Monday

The last time students in Catawba County's three public school systems saw the inside of a classroom was in March. That's when in-person instruction was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That will change on Monday.

Students in the Catawba County and Newton-Conover City systems can return to the classroom via a hybrid plan of both in-person instruction and remote learning.

Hickory Public Schools students, however, will utilize remote learning only for at least the first four weeks of the school year.

The return to the classroom has been the topic of many conversations. Local school districts discussed and changed plans throughout the summer following advice from the state.

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said during previous school board meetings that the plans might change even as the school year starts and the school leadership will do what they can to keep parents and students informed.

Although students in the Catawba and Newton-Conover systems can return to school, each of the school districts also provides the option for remote learning through the first semester.

