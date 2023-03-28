For 15-year-old Kara Ramsey, working with others is the best part of the Catawba County Schools robotics club.

“I like the idea of getting to work off of other people’s ideas and build off of that to meet your goal,” Ramsey said. “We’re (the team) all very different, but we’re able to put those differences aside to work together … to do well at our competition. And we’re able to disperse our ideas in a way of not getting at each other’s throats, but being able to make sure our thoughts are heard.”

Ramsey, a St. Stephens High School student, was part of the mechanics team. She helped build a competition robot called Optimus Minds.

Students who are part of Catawba County Schools robotics team, Mechanical Minds, have their choice of skills from machine design to programming as they build an industrial robot to participate in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition. One skill all students learn, regardless of their role in creating the robot, is teamwork.

FIRST describes itself on its website as, “a global robotics community preparing young people for the future, and the world’s leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education.” Its mission, according to the website, is to inspire students to become leaders in scientific and technological innovation by building their skills in mentor-based programs.

Optimus Minds requires a team of students to drive the robot, a pit crew and more. Ramsey was head of the pit crew for competition, said program coordinator Blaire Miller, and always knew where her tools were and performed repairs quickly.

Several students said that even during competition, teamwork rules.

“There are parts on (our) robot (Optimus Minds) that we had to borrow from other teams because something broke, and we needed to fix it,” said mentor Dan Minkel, an engineer for Corning. “And those are other teams that we were playing against in matches in a couple of events. So, yeah, you’re there to win, but most of it is about learning more and having a good competition.”

Mechanical Minds currently consists of 21 students ranging from high school freshmen to seniors, said Blaire Miller, who teaches digital design and animation and game arts design at St. Stephens High School.

“(Mechanical Minds mentors) teach the engineering design process with a focus on machine design, mechanical, electrical, pneumatics programming, and soft skills like project planning,” Miller said. She added that students also learn SolidWorks, AutoCad and Java programming.

Early in the year, FIRST sends information to participating groups describing what the goals of the competition are and the tasks for each team’s remote-control robot. In 2023, the robots had to be capable of stacking cones and blocks. This year, teams were given eight weeks to design and build a functional robot.

Five engineers from Corning participate as mentors along with employees with CommScope, Shurtape and other companies.