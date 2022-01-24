Catawba County Schools will be mask optional starting Tuesday

By a 4-3 vote on Monday, the Catawba County Schools Board of Education returned to a mask-optional stance for students, teachers and staff.
Board member Ronn Abernethy made the motion. It was seconded by Glenn Fulbright.
The board also voted to make the move effective Tuesday.
On Jan. 14, a mere 10 days ago, the board voted to require masks during a called emergency meeting of school leaders.
