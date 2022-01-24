 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County Schools will be mask optional starting Tuesday
0 Comments
top story breaking

Catawba County Schools will be mask optional starting Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

By a 4-3 vote on Monday, the Catawba County Schools Board of Education returned to a mask-optional stance for students, teachers and staff.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Board member Ronn Abernethy made the motion. It was seconded by Glenn Fulbright.

The board also voted to make the move effective Tuesday.

On Jan. 14, a mere 10 days ago, the board voted to require masks during a called emergency meeting of school leaders.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert