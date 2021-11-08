Catawba County Schools to take a vote on mask policy tonight

Masking protocols will be revisited by the Catawba County Schools Board of Education tonight. The board could not reach a consensus during their last meeting.

There will be a time before the vote for attendees to give statements.

On Oct. 25, Donna Lutz-Carpenter, Annette Richards and Ronn Abernathy voted in favor of optional masking. Leslie Barnette, Glenn Fulbright and Jeff Taylor voted in favor of continuing to require masks. Becky Brittain was not present at the meeting.

Since the votes ended in a tie, masks remained mandatory for all students, faculty and visitors while indoors on Catawba County Schools property.

Catawba County Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the Catawba County Schools Administrative Services buildings for a regular meeting. Attendees are required to wear a mask while indoors, Catawba County Schools said in a news release.

At the meeting, the board will decide whether or not to make an amendment to the district’s policy regarding extracurricular activities, interscholastic athletics, athletic clubs and student organizations, according to the meeting agenda.