Catawba County Schools to require masks for students, faculty in classrooms

Masks will be required for Catawba County Schools students and faculty when indoors on school grounds.

The system's board of education voted 5-2 in an emergency called meeting on Tuesday to require the masks starting Sept. 2.

Two outbursts interrupted the meeting. After the second outburst school board attorney Crystal Davis reminded the people in attendance that another outburst could lead to removal from the meeting.

