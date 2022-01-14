 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba County Schools to again require masks for students, teachers; board of education vote was 4-3
  Updated
Masks are again mandatory for students and faculty while on the grounds of Catawba County Schools.

The board of education voted 4-3 to move from a mask-optional policy to make masks required.

The policy takes effect immediately. The board also decided to vote again on the issue on Jan. 24.

The board has bounced back and forth between masks being required or being optional.

The school year started with masks optional. On Aug. 31, 2021, the board moved to make masks required. On Dec. 6, the board voted to make masks optional again, a decision that was good for less than six weeks.

