Catawba County Schools to again discuss school reopening at emergency board meeting

Catawba County Schools called an emergency board meeting for Wednesday to again discuss school reopening.

The meeting can be viewed by visiting the Catawba County Schools website, according to a press release from the school district. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and the board will not entertain public guests onsite due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Public comments will be accepted until Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. by email using the subject line “Public Hearing for Comments for 8-5-20 Board Meeting.” Emails should be directed to school board attorney Crystal Davis at crystal_davis@catawbaschools.net. Davis will share comments with the school board, according to the release.

People who miss the pre-meeting deadline can still comment until Thursday at 5:30 p.m. by emailing Davis with the subject line "Comments for the 8-5-20 Board Meeting."

The district previously decided to reopen schools at the start of the school year, Aug. 17, using a hybrid plan. Under the plan, students would attend school twice a week and participate in remote-learning three days a week. Students also have the option to select online learning only if they wish.

Newton-Conover City Schools selected a similar model while Hickory Public Schools decided to pursue online learning only for all students during the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

