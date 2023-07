NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matthew Stover was recognized as the 2023-24 Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance Superintendent of the Year at a recent meeting of the board of education.

NWRESA Executive Director Stewart L. Hobbs joined Catawba County Schools' board members in announcing this honor and congratulating him.

Stover will represent the Northwest Region as one of eight finalists for the North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.