Catawba County Schools review two more books; speakers voice opinions on books

A woman who challenged 24 books in March and a prominent business owner voiced opinions about book bans and the review process during a school board meeting on Monday.

Among the speakers was Michelle Teague, the woman who submitted 24 book challenges to the school district at the end of March, and is a candidate for the Catawba County Schools Board of Education.

“I was thinking of suggesting some training for the media coordinators of some sort for certain books,” Teague said. “To be able to recognize certain books that may come into the library. Because it seems like it is so much easier to get these books into the library than to get them out.”

During the past school year, eight of the 24 books were reviewed.

Since the start of the current school year, two more books have been reviewed. “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez, was reviewed by a middle school committee. “My Friend Dahmer” by John “Derf” Backderf was reviewed by a high school committee, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction DeAnna Finger said.

“Out of Darkness” was removed from middle school libraries. The book will next be reviewed by the high school committee, Finger said. “My Friend Dahmer” will remain in high school libraries, Finger said.

Teague said the process for reviewing books is time consuming. According to school board policy, the review committees have 15 school days to read and review each book. Teague suggested streamlining the process by having only one committee review the books and then the decision move to the school board if appealed.

The process starts with a Media and Technology Advisory Committee that reviews challenged materials, such as books, at the school level. If the committee’s decision is appealed by the challenger, a committee selected by the superintendent will review the challenged material. If the second committee’s decision is appealed, the final decision will be up to the school board.

Mitchell Gold, a founder of the furniture company Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams in Alexander County, shared the story of a 13-year-old who tried to commit suicide twice.

“I asked him, ‘Why in the world would you a 13-year-old try to take your life?’” Gold said. “And he said, ‘Because I’m gay and I’m a sinner and I’m going to hell.’”

Gold said he asked the teen what motivated him to keep living. The teenager said it was a book written by Gold: "Crisis: 40 Stories Revealing the Personal, Social, and Religious Pain and Trauma of Growing Up Gay in America."

Gold said the teen marked sections of the book that inspired him.

“The people who want to ban books would probably want to ban a book like this,” Gold said. “But if there is anything that we consider to be pro-life and profound and caring about our fellow person, love thy neighbor, it is a book like this that needs to be available to young people who, unfortunately, might grow up in a situation where their parents have determined that they refuse to learn and understand sexual orientation.”

Nearly half of the books being challenged deal with topics of sexual orientation or have LGBTQ characters.

“The Perks of Being a Wall Flower” by Stephen Chobosky, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green and “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson were removed from middle school libraries. The books will be reviewed by the high school committee, Finger said.

“Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell remained in the middle school libraries, Finger said.

“The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews were reviewed by the high school committee. The books will remain in high school libraries, Finger said.