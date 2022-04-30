Catawba County Schools hosts first district art show since 2019

For the first time since 2019, student artwork from Catawba County Schools will be displayed in a public art show.

The exhibit opened Friday at Valley Hills Mall with an afternoon reception where students and their families got to enjoy light refreshments and view the art pieces.

The show will be up until May 12, Catawba County Schools K-12 Fine Arts Director Jennifer Griffin said.

For the first time, the district art show is located in a single area rather than hung throughout the mall, Griffin said.

The show includes all styles of art and multiple types of mediums. There are paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, abstract art, portraits, digital animations and more. Students were allowed to enter multiple pieces, and their art teachers helped choose their best works, Griffin said.

“When I was working with the mall this year, they generously offered to let us use a vacant storefront,” Griffin said. “They’ve been great to really help us celebrate our students, and that feels good to have that kind of support in the community.”

The storefront is located across from Kirkland’s Home store on the lower level of the mall. The space was set up to look like a museum art gallery.

On Friday, soft classical music played throughout the gallery. The pillars of the store are painted to look like No. 2 pencils. Multiple 5-gallon buckets with colorful tulle fabric hang from the ceiling, giving the illusion of paint pouring down from above.

“This is the first countywide art show since 2019. It was scheduled and then canceled in 2020. So, that makes this one even more special,” Griffin said. “The fact that we have a new space to put the art in makes it feel really celebratory.”

Tammy Link, administrative assistant for secondary curriculum, said it is nice to be able to have all the art in one spot because it makes the show more accessible to family members, especially those with difficulty walking. She said she really enjoys the numerous drawings and paintings of birds.

Artwork from kindergartners through 12th-grade students hang in rows along the walls of the store space, on carpeted cork boards set up in the middle of the store, glass displays and in the storefront windows. There are also some elementary school works of art hanging on boards in front of the store.

At the main desk is a box where people can write notes to the students saying what they love about the art pieces and make requests to buy their favorite pieces, Link said.

“Our art teachers are so very talented, and they do so many great things with the kids,” Griffin said. “It’s nice to be able to see it compiled here together, to see all the different ways our students are creative and the ways the teachers really pull that out of the students.”

