Catawba County Schools Board request $2 million budget increase

Catawba County Schools board members plan to ask county leaders for an increase of approximately $2 million for the 2023-24 school year.

School officials said $626,000 of the nearly $2 million increase would be dedicated to creating 10 more teaching positions to reduce class sizes, while adding 16 part-time office assistant positions in the elementary schools.

Most of the rest of the requested funds would be used to cover salary increases, according to the budget request document the school board approved on Monday.

The school boards in Catawba County have no taxing authority. County commissioners set the county tax rate. That is why school boards make annual requests to county commissioners to fund public education.

The increase would take the county's portion of the school system budget from $34 million to nearly $36 million.

During her presentation, Catawba County Schools Chief Financial Officer Karla Aldridge said that when the state raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour for school district employees in July 2022, the change impacted the school system budget. This is part of the reason for increasing the budget request, she said.

The proposal includes no increase to the retirement rate or health insurance rate, Aldridge said, adding that the $7,397 for health insurance per employee would also remain the same.

“In projecting next year's budget needs, we saw no indication from the state at this time what the salary and benefits will be,” Aldridge said. “(So) we increased salaries by 5% and did not increase benefits in this budget request. It is possible that the 5% will cover increase in benefits.”

Catawba County Schools is one of three school districts in Catawba County. The other two are Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.