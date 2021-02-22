Catawba County Schools block websites in effort to protect students from predators

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover sent a letter to parents saying the system blocked websites after it was revealed two students were contacted by strangers who attempted to exploit them.

According to a statement from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, two students were contacted by strangers on their Chromebooks via a chat room associated with internet-based gaming sites. The strangers then invited the students to a Zoom meeting where they attempted to exploit them by soliciting inappropriate images and videos.

The sheriff’s office and the school system are investigating the incidents.

In response, the school system permanently blocked all Google sites outside of its domain and blocked Zoom with a few exceptions for students who take classes at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Catawba Valley Community College, and other courses that use Zoom as their virtual meeting platform, according to the letter.

Stephanie Wilson, who does marketing and communication for Catawba County Schools, said the reason the sites weren’t blocked before was because many teachers within the system and educators in other districts use Google Sites to build educational websites for students.

