Catawba County Schools archery programs expand

Weaver’s Balls Creek Elementary team has 49 members and the Mill Creek Middle School team has 38.

Weaver has been teaching archery for the past five years. The team at Balls Creek started out as a club that would practice during school, then after about a year turned into a competitive team due to rising interest.

Both Weaver and Ervin love teaching archery because any child, from grades four through 12, can participate, even those with disabilities, Ervin said.

“It helps them with discipline and anyone can do it,” Ervin said. “I have had several students tell me it helps them to focus better in the classroom as well.”

It has helped his students gain confidence and boost self-esteem, Weaver said.

“Once they get into it, they want to keep doing it,” Weaver said. “That is why we have it in the high schools now.”

The programs have been gaining popularity and growing, because parents have seen how beneficial it has been for their children, Ervin said. Some parents bought themselves equipment so they can play with their kids and help them practice at home, he said.

Stephanie Eddings has two daughters in the program: Daphne, an eighth-grader, and Jocelyn, a fourth-grader.