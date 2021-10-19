Catawba County Schools archery programs expand

Catawba County Schools is working to grow its archery offerings as the programs become more popular.
Fourteen staff members from schools in Catawba, Lincoln and Cleveland counties gathered at Balls Creek Elementary School on Monday to get certified to teach archery at their schools.
With those additional teachers trained, all 16 of the elementary schools, three of the middle schools and two of the high schools in the Catawba County Schools district will have archery programs, said Joe Weaver, archery coach at Balls Creek Elementary and Mill Creek Middle School.
Lee Scripture, archery education coordinator with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, was in charge of the instructor training held Monday. Scripture runs all of The National Archery in the Schools Program training courses for North Carolina.
Around half of the counties in North Carolina participate in the program, Scripture said.
At the training course, staff members learned several archery basics including how to set up the range, teach, coach and demonstrate proper techniques and safety measures.
Gabe Ervin, archery coach for Startown Elementary and Maiden Middle School, also helped with the archery training.
Ervin has a total of 131 students participating in the archery program. The Startown team was first in the state for the past two years and the Balls Creek team was second in the state last year.
Weaver’s Balls Creek Elementary team has 49 members and the Mill Creek Middle School team has 38.
Weaver has been teaching archery for the past five years. The team at Balls Creek started out as a club that would practice during school, then after about a year turned into a competitive team due to rising interest.
Both Weaver and Ervin love teaching archery because any child, from grades four through 12, can participate, even those with disabilities, Ervin said.
“It helps them with discipline and anyone can do it,” Ervin said. “I have had several students tell me it helps them to focus better in the classroom as well.”
It has helped his students gain confidence and boost self-esteem, Weaver said.
“Once they get into it, they want to keep doing it,” Weaver said. “That is why we have it in the high schools now.”
The programs have been gaining popularity and growing, because parents have seen how beneficial it has been for their children, Ervin said. Some parents bought themselves equipment so they can play with their kids and help them practice at home, he said.
Stephanie Eddings has two daughters in the program: Daphne, an eighth-grader, and Jocelyn, a fourth-grader.
“It has given them confidence,” Eddings said. “They even have competitions with each other at home now.”