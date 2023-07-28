NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced the appointment of Brad Arrowood to the role of Director of Middle Schools/K-12 Arts and PE. Arrowood replaces Jennifer Griffin, who was recently named superintendent of Hickory Public Schools. The school board confirmed the position at its July 24 meeting.

Arrowood assumes this position with 23 years of educational experience, most recently serving as Catawba County Schools’ LEA Testing Coordinator for the past 10 years. Arrowood holds a BA in Middle Grades Education from Lenoir-Rhyne University, an MA in School Administration from Gardner-Webb University, an Ed.S. from Appalachian State, and received his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.

Arrowood taught middle school English language arts at Arndt Middle School and held several administrative positions in Burke County Public Schools prior to his return to Catawba County in 2013.

Of his new role, Arrowood said, “I'm excited to support and serve our middle schools, fine arts, and physical education programs. I look forward to working with everyone in these areas and with the curriculum, instruction, teaching, and learning aspects associated with these programs. My desire is to make a positive impact each day within the district.”

Arrowood's annual salary will be $95,856.

Arrowood lives in Morganton with his wife, Christy, and children, Bryant and Holden. In his free time, he is involved in church activities, including serving as the accompanist/pianist, and enjoys spending time outdoors with family.