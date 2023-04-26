Five new principals were announced during a Catawba County Board of Education meeting on Monday.

All five principals will begin their positions during the summer in preparation for the 2023-24 school year, according to a news release from the district.

The schools that will have new principals are Fred T. Foard High School, Mill Creek Middle School, Balls Creek Elementary, Lyle Creek Elementary School and St. Stephens Elementary School. The position changes are for varying reasons, Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said.

The current Fred T. Foard High School Principal Stephen Westmoreland has been promoted to director of secondary education and athletics. Westmoreland will begin his role at the end of the school year. Samy Shreitah will take his place at Foard, Jordan said.

Chris Burr, the current principal of Mill Creek Middle School, is resigning at the end of the year. James Byrd will be the new principal, Jordan said.

The former Balls Creek Elementary School Principal Allen Ramsey was promoted to director of testing and accountability for the district. Rita Lail is serving as the interim principal until the end of the year. Natalie Inman will take over as the principal, Jordan said.

Kathy Keane, the principal of St. Stephens Elementary, will retire at the end of the year. Her replacement is Matthew Barham, Jordan said.

Murphy Post will assume the role as principal for Lyle Creek Elementary. The former principal resigned and moved to a different county. The interim principal at the school is Robin Honeycutt, Jordan said.

Background information







Samy Shreitah

Shreitah is a familiar face at Fred T. Foard High School. A 2004 graduate of Fred T. Foard, Shreitah received his bachelor’s degree in political science and history education from North Carolina State University. He returned to Fred T. Foard, where he taught in the exceptional children’s department and coached multiple sports for six years, the release said.

Shreitah obtained his master’s degree in executive leadership from Gardner-Webb University and has served eight years as Fred T. Foard’s assistant principal and athletic director at Foard, the release said.

James Byrd

Byrd served as the assistant principal and athletic director of Bunker Hill High School for the past six years. Byrd received his Bachelor of Science in education from Western Carolina University, a master’s in English education from Appalachian State University, and his administrative licensure through Gardner-Webb University, the release said.

Byrd taught high school English for 12 years. He started his career at North Wilkes High School. He taught at Bunker Hill High School from 2010-13. He served as assistant principal of North Wilkes Middle School from 2013-17 before returning to Catawba County Schools as an administrator, the release said.

Natalie Inman

Inman will return to Balls Creek Elementary as principal. Inman taught there for 16 years early in her career. A graduate of Catawba County Schools, Inman received her Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from UNC Charlotte and her master’s in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, the release said.

Inman was previously the assistant principal of Snow Creek Elementary. She has been the assistant principal at Catawba Elementary since 2020, the release said.

Murphy Post

Post is a graduate of Appalachian State University and holds a master’s from UNC Wilmington. Post taught social studies at St. Stephens High School for 11 years, where he was also a basketball coach, the release said.

Post spent three years as an assistant principal at Lyle Creek Elementary before taking on the principal role at the Pumpkin Center Intermediate School in Lincoln County. Post has worked at the Pumpkin Center Intermediate School since 2021, the release said.

Matt Barham

Barham is a proud St. Stephens High School graduate. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Gardner Webb University and a Master of Arts in educational leadership from Queens University. Post is currently pursuing his doctorate of educational leadership from Liberty University, the release said.

Barham spent 12 years at River Bend Middle School as a career and technical education teacher. He also coached baseball and football at River Bend Middle and served as the school’s athletic director from 2008-20. Since 2020, Barham has served as the assistant principal at St. Stephens Elementary, the release said.