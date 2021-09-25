Catawba County school districts have $66 million in COVID-19 relief money to spend

The three school districts located in Catawba County have been allotted nearly $66 million in COVID-19 relief funds in the past year.

This total includes the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER I, II and III) the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund (GEER I and II) and the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).

According to data from the districts, Catawba County Schools has been allotted $42,766,600, Hickory Public Schools, $14,329,560 and Newton-Conover City Schools, $8,618,096. The amount each district receives is based on the number of students enrolled in the district.

Each district has submitted plans for how the funds will be used. According to Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden the funds aren’t immediately received but school systems are reimbursed after the money has been spent. These numbers are simply estimates of what the districts will receive based on submitted budgets.

The funds are meant to aid with the responses to COVID-19 and to help school systems prepare for the possibility of future issues. This includes updating electronics, subscriptions to online programs for virtual learning, hiring more staff and faculty and buying items for personal safety such as hand sanitizer and masks.