At the end of a four-hour meeting, the Catawba County Schools Board of Education discussed book challenges again.

First, the board discussed potential changes to the book challenge process. Then, they discussed book challenger and sitting board member Michelle Teague’s appeals on district-level decisions regarding two books.

Both items were tabled until the June 5 meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Lee Miller shared a draft of potential policy amendments that included prior input from the board.

The first suggestion was made by Teague. Teague suggested changing the policy so that the superintendent could remove challenged material he or she determined to be inappropriate, and that the action may be subject to review by the board.

Vice Chair Leslie Barnette said that would circumvent the process and give one person the power to remove material. Board member Jeff Taylor was also opposed. Taylor said there is an arduous and exhaustive procedure in place, and he does not want it to become a one-person decision.

Miller proposed changing the procedure to remove the school-level committees, meaning challenged material would go directly before a district-level committee.

In a previous conversation, former Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction DeAnna Finger described the current procedure: challenged material is first reviewed on the school level. If the challenger appeals the decision, the material is reviewed on the district level. If the district-level decision is appealed, the material must then be reviewed by the board of education.

By removing the school-level committees, Miller said the district could absorb more of the workload, because, “(the school-level committees) honestly got a little overwhelmed,” with the 24-book challenge Teague filed in early 2022.

Miller also proposed the committee consist of two teams to lighten the workload. Team A would review the first book, team B would review the second, and so on, he said. Miller and director of digital and media literacy Amanda Moose would be on both teams.

The district-level committee would consist of 12 people: Miller, Moose, three media coordinators, three teachers from various schools, one senior student with parental permission, one community member, one district level leader and one literacy specialist.

Teague was opposed to a student being on the committee. Barnette reminded Teague that parental permission was required, and Taylor added that the student must be a senior.

Board member Don Sigmon raised the concern of bias on the committees.

“With a committee of 12, I think you filter out biases as effectively as you possibly can,” Taylor said. “We all have biases on this board, that’s obvious. But I think having 12 people mitigates the effect of the bias.”

Teague moved to table any decisions until the June 5 meeting. Barnette was opposed to the idea because all board members had already given their input and read the potential changes, she said. The motion passed with a 5-2 vote. Barnette and Chairman Ronn Abernathy voted against the motion.

For the last few minutes of open session, the board discussed Teague’s appeal of the district-level decisions to leave “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin and “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez in high school media centers.

The challenge, review and appeal process operates on school days, Davis said. Because it is nearly summer, the board has a deadline of Sept. 15 to set a hearing date for the books. After a hearing is set, the board will have 30 days to read the books.

The hearing must be done in open session, Davis said. Davis recommended a called meeting for the book hearing.

No date was set. The board unanimously agreed to set a date at the June 5 meeting.