Flavia Dietrich came before the Catawba County Schools Board of Education to share quotes from a text depicting incest, in which a father impregnates his daughter. She followed with a sexually explicit passage from the same book.

Dietrich used quotes from Genesis 19:35 and Ezekiel 23:30 to demonstrate the importance of context.

“There’s plenty more where this came from,” Dietrich said. “I did not read about the rapes of children, the condoned slavery, selling your daughters, women treated as property (and) multiple genocides.”

Dietrich said that if logic was applied, those who think “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov should be removed would agree that the Bible should, too.

“In spite of its violence and pornography, it is an important book for many who want to ban other books,” Dietrich said. “So that tells me they are capable of understanding context, apparently, when it’s convenient.”

Dietrich spoke during the public hearing to voice her opinion to the board before a 50-minute discussion on amending the school system's book challenge procedure. The board also set hearing dates for the three challenged books, “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin, “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez and “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson.

One less committee?

Board attorney Crystal Davis said that the book challenge process is an administrative procedure, meaning the board must send their suggestions to Superintendent Matt Stover, who will write an amended procedure. Stover will then appear before the board and ask for approval of the amendments.

After a spirited debate, board members reached a consensus that the school-level hearing committee should be removed so that challenges go directly to a district-level committee. This would remove one step from the current process.

Other notable discussions were whether the district-level committee should be removed so that challenges go directly to the school board, whether the superintendent should be able to remove material at will and whether challenged material should remain in the media center while it is under review.

The book review process

A challenged book currently goes before a school committee, a district committee and then the school board if continuously appealed.

School board member Michelle Teague, who challenged 24 books in early 2022 before being elected to the board, said that is too many levels. She asked that all book reviews come directly to the school board. The board decided to retain the district level review, reducing the total number of possible reviews from three to two.

If a book is under review

Davis said that if the superintendent can remove books without going through the procedure, it could subject him or her to individual liability and would ignore due process.

Teague said, “The reason I put in there that the superintendent may be able to take out a book, that’s if law enforcement comes and says, ‘This fits the criteria of being obscene.’ We need some way of being able to take that book out of the media center.”

“The Supreme Court of the United States does not factor in law enforcement directing a superintendent or any school official for removing a book,” Davis said. “What they do is if they find it’s a violation is they arrest that person. Removing the book is a whole different process.”

Teague asked who would be arrested in that scenario. Davis said it would depend on law enforcement.

Teague said she is not comfortable with challenged material remaining in the library because of harmful content. Teague said other school districts, which she did not name, have policies in place that allow them to remove challenged material. Board Vice Chair Leslie Barnette asked her to cite which school systems have those policies. Teague said she did not want to single out other school systems, but would send a list to Barnette in private.

Another issue Teague cited is that books are brought into media centers based on reviews, and those reviews may state that a book contains explicit content, but do not label the content as erotic.

Davis said the United States Supreme Court defines erotic material as content that is designed with no artistic value except to arouse those viewing it, and that context is important.

“But there are sexual acts in there,” Teague said. “You guys need to understand how erotic (and) sexually explicit some of these books are.”

Board member Jeff Taylor said: “There were passages from the Bible that were read (earlier tonight) that were as offensive in the same kinds of things, (but) I would not for one minute suggest removing the Bible upon the challenge.”

Taylor said that contrary to popular belief, there is a Bible in every school library.

“We’re talking about, objectively, a book versus a book,” Taylor said. “And in this case, when you put that standard up there, I don’t see how you can differentiate. You can’t apply one set of standards for one thing, and one for another.”

Taylor added: “(And) if … all you have to do is appeal it and it gets pulled (from the media center), that’s arbitrary and capricious, which definitely opens us up for litigation and damages because that is the textbook definition of censorship.”

The board's concerns and suggestions were heard by Superintendent Matt Stover, who will formulate a new procedure and bring it before the board for approval in the future.

Hearing dates

On Monday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m., the board will have a called meeting where they will discuss and vote whether or not to remove “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin and “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez. It will take place in their regular meeting location at Catawba County Schools Center of Administrative Services at 2285 North Anderson Ave., in Newton.

The hearing is a public meeting but will not include a public hearing or public comment portion. Board attorney Davis said that only one meeting per month is required to have a public hearing and public comment portion.

“Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson will be discussed in a called meeting in the board's usual location on Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. This meeting will also not include a public hearing or public comments portion.