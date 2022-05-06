 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Catawba County, Hickory schools to dismiss early due to threat of severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0

This story was update at 1:45 p.m. on May 6.

Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools will be dismissing classes one hour early today due to the threat of severe storms in the region this afternoon.

Catawba County middle schools and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm. Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:15 pm., according to a Facebook post.

Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, confirmed the school system will dismiss early.

Newton-Conover City Schools were not in class on Friday due to a teacher workday, according to school board member Phil Heath.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. companies grapple with response to draft abortion ruling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert