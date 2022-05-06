Catawba County, Hickory schools to dismiss early due to threat of severe weather

This story was update at 1:45 p.m. on May 6.

Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools will be dismissing classes one hour early today due to the threat of severe storms in the region this afternoon.

Catawba County middle schools and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm. Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:15 pm., according to a Facebook post.

Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, confirmed the school system will dismiss early.

Newton-Conover City Schools were not in class on Friday due to a teacher workday, according to school board member Phil Heath.