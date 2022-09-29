Catawba County, Hickory Public schools cancel classes in face of tropical storm

There will be no school on Friday for students in Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools.

A press release from the Catawba County system that was sent after 5:30 on Thursday said that due to the predicted potential for severe weather due to Tropical Storm Ian and to ensure student safety, there will be no school for students on Friday.

Friday is an optional teacher workday, the brief release stated.

Hickory Public Schools also canceled classes for Friday, according to a post on the school system's website.

It is an optional teacher workday, the website stated.

Newton-Conover City Schools opted for a remote learning day for students.