A case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at Arndt Middle School in Hickory.

Catawba County Public Health issued a press release on Thursday at noon that said an individual associated with Arndt Middle School has contagious tuberculosis (TB).

"In close collaboration with school officials and staff and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, we are evaluating students and staff to determine who may have been significantly exposed and are offering testing at no charge to those individuals," the release from Catawba County Public Health Information Officer Emily Killian said.

Public health did not release the name of the person with the contagious disease, citing an obligation to protect the person's privacy.

The health department added that there is no further risk of exposure from this TB case.

"A person with contagious TB disease, which is also known as active TB, can spread the bacteria through the air to people around them who frequently share the same air," the release from Killian said.

The entire school has been made aware of this exposure, the release said.

A relatively small number of people are likely to have been significantly exposed, and no one is at immediate risk of any health problems, the release said.

TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is curable with medications. TB is not immediately life threatening nor an emergency, the release said.

"There is nothing for individuals to do unless they are contacted by Catawba County Public Health and notified of a potential exposure," the release from Killian stated.

The health department noted that people at increased risk are being contacted for testing. In the event that someone else tests positive, that individual will receive further testing and instructions to ensure that they do not develop the active form of TB disease, the release said.

“While a communicable disease investigation can be alarming for people who are involved, we want everyone to know that communicable disease investigation is a regular activity for Catawba County Public Health staff. The current investigation is a classic example of TB exposure investigation and is an important step in helping prevent the spread of TB in our community,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken.

A person can also be infected with TB for months or years without symptoms and some of these individuals never develop symptoms, the release said. This is called latent TB. Because latent TB can become active later, it is still important to identify and treat these infections. Cases of active TB are sometimes difficult to diagnose because some of the key symptoms, like fever and coughing, are similar to other, more common, diseases. People with active TB disease may cough a lot, feel weak, have a fever, lose weight, cough up blood, or have night sweats. People with latent TB have the bacteria in their bodies, but they are not sick because the bacteria are inactive. They cannot spread the TB bacteria to others. About one out of 10 people with TB infection becomes sick with TB disease. Only people with cases of active TB are able to spread it to others, the release said.

There were approximately 8,300 reported TB cases in the United States in 2022, and there are up to 13 million people in the United States estimated to be living with latent TB infection, the health department said.

TB case counts have steadily decreased in the United States since 1992, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, Catawba County had four reported cases of active TB, which is about the average number per year, the health department said in the release.