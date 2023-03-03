Caldwell County Schools and Burke County Public Schools will release students early today due to the chance of severe weather.

The forecast for the region includes rain, wind and thunderstorms.

Caldwell County Schools will release students two hours early, according to a news release from the system. Burke County Public Schools will release students at 1:30 p.m., according to the district’s Facebook page. The Facebook post also said that Burke’s YMCA daycares will close at 3 p.m. and the supper program at Mountain View Elementary School will not run today.

Caldwell’s WrapAround is also closed this afternoon, according to the press release.

As of 1 p.m., no plans had been announced for an early end to the school day for Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools or Newton-Conover City Schools.