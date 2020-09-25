Businesses, Service League support Science Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Local small business representatives Mike Bell, financial adviser with Edward Jones, Dr. Gerardo Marrazzo with Hickory Dermatology, and Dr. Kyle McKinney with Oakwood Dental Arts came together to support the Catawba Science Center when they heard that the museum was facing financial challenges with the six-month closure due to the pandemic.

These leaders came up with the idea to create a challenge to match their donation with the intention to double the amount. CSC board member Aubrey Marrazzo, a Service League of Hickory representative, approached her organization to consider making the match, which they readily agreed to, bringing the total combined gift to $7,300.

The Service League of Hickory was integral in creating the Catawba Science Center in 1975, originally called the Creative Museum for Youth in the historic John Cilley house. The name was changed in 1978 to Catawba Science Center (CSC) to reflect a broader mission of science education for the entire community.

Local community leaders envisioned science, art and literature coming together (SALT) on one square block to provide a unique cultural experience. Catawba Science Center moved into its current home in April 1986, the former Hickory High School, on the SALT Block.