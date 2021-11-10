Bus struck in rear; one student taken to hospital for further evaluation

A Catawba County Schools bus was struck in the rear by another vehicle Wednesday morning, according to a 5:13 p.m. news release on Wednesday.

Bus 164 was stopped to pick up a student at Wandering Lane and Quailwood Drive when it was struck. The bus was carrying 26 students from Snow Creek Elementary. Parents were notified immediately via ParentSquare (email, text, phone call, app notification), Catawba County Schools said in the release.

A few students seated in the rear of the bus received treatment for minor cuts and one student was transported for further evaluation, the release stated. Catawba County Schools did not have information regarding the driver of the other vehicle.