Bus drivers with Hickory Public Schools will no longer receive additional duties in the district to ensure they reach a 30-hour work week, but the school system will still receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus after six months of employment.

That was the outcome this week as the school system's board of education approved minor adjustments to a policy adopted nearly one year ago pertaining to school bus drivers. The decision was made at the board meeting on Monday.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Jeff Blalock said, along with the sign-on bonus, bus drivers will still receive a starting salary of $17 per hour and an attendance bonus.

Taylor clarified the change in a follow-up email.

Last year, the district aimed to recruit and retain bus drivers, Taylor said. One strategy was finding additional employment for the drivers who did not meet the 30-hour work week minimum that would make them eligible for benefits.

As an example, Taylor said if a driver only made 20 hours per week on their route, the district could give them custodial work to fill the additional 10 hours.

The district will no longer provide additional work opportunities for bus drivers in the 2023-24 school year, Taylor said.

"This is being done for multiple reasons. First, we are in a better position regarding the number of drivers we have employed. Second, we have multiple drivers who are retired and must work under a retirement cap, and this process could actually be detrimental to them financially," Taylor said.

Taylor honored with two plaques

Taylor, who is retiring on July 31, was presented with two plaques at the start of the meeting.

The first plaque was presented by Chairman Bryan Graham. The plaque is an expression of the board’s appreciation for Taylor’s leadership and dedication to serving everyone from students to parents in the district, Graham said.

Graham said that Taylor is leaving big shoes for the next superintendent to fill.

Chief of Police Reed Baer also presented a plaque on behalf of the Hickory Police Department, thanking Taylor for the partnership between their organizations. Baer also gave Taylor a Hickory Police Department challenge coin.

Baer said he has a child in the school district and that he appreciates Taylor’s commitment to safety and education.