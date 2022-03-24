Bunker Hill student saves classmate's life with Heimlich maneuver

A Bunker Hill High School student saved his classmate’s life when he started choking during lunch.

On March 8, Alan Morales, 17, jumped into action when he noticed his classmate Ian Smith, 17, was choking on a bite of food during lunch. The two 11th-graders were sitting diagonally across from each other at a table.

Ian was eating a sandwich when he started choking. The other students at the table watched as he struggled to swallow his food. He was looking around for help, but figured he could get it worked out himself by massaging his neck with his hands, Ian said.

Alan asked Ian if he was choking. When Ian nodded his head, Alan started performing the Heimlich maneuver, Ian said. It dislodged the bite of food and allowed him to swallow.

Alan demonstrated how he performed the Heimlich maneuver, also called abdominal thrusts, on Ian. First, Alan came up behind Ian and wrapped his arms around Ian’s waist. Alan nestled his fisted right hand in the middle of Ian’s abdomen, just below the rib cage. Alan then placed his left hand over his right, and began pulling his hands in and upward against Ian.

Alan credits his quick reaction to an educational camp he attended in the summer of 2021, where the Heimlich maneuver was one of the techniques he was taught. The camp is a medical education program for Catawba County Schools’ students who want to learn more about careers in the medical field. The program was funded through a grant from the Wake Forest School of Medicine, Bunker High School’s Career Development Coordinator Shelly Isenhour-Essary said.

Alan said he went to the camp because he is trying to decide what career he wants to pursue. The camp lasts for four days and students are picked through an application process, Isenhour-Essary said. The camp takes place at the district’s central office and is planned to be held every summer, she said.

On the first day, students participate in team building, leadership and personality assessments. Throughout the week, the students volunteer at a soup kitchen in Newton, visit a funeral home and visit college campuses.

Isenhour-Essary said she was not at the high school at the time Ian choked, but got a phone call from one of the teachers to inform her of what happened. As career development coordinator, Isenhour-Essary facilitates Camp Med. She said she was surprised and pleased that Alan had attributed his actions to the camp.

“That makes me feel good, because our whole goal was to educate students and offer programs that can help them,” Isenhour-Essary said. “So, it was partially surprising to me. And then second, it was just great that he saved a student’s life.”

