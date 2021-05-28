Bunker Hill High School celebrates 2021 graduates Friday night; see the video and the photos

Bunker Hill High School celebrated 188 graduates on Friday night with a commencement ceremony held at the school’s football stadium.

Student speaker Evan Griffith addressed his class during the ceremony by reminding his peers of all the possibilities life holds for them.

“We all have our own hills — and some of them may feel like mountains — but when we’ve reached the top, we will be better for making the climb,” Griffith said. “So today, I encourage you to decide your next hill if you haven’t already. Then conquer it.”

Of the 188 graduates of Bunker Hill’s class of 2021, 41 plan to attend a four-year college, 72 plan to attend a two-year college, 15 will enter the workforce, three will enter the military, and 44 are undecided. The class also earned a total of $2,298,893 scholarship dollars.

The senior class speaker, Kaitlyn Phillips, recapped the graduates’ time at Bunker Hill High School during her speech.

“These four years of high school have definitely flown by. It seems as if it was just yesterday we were all entering the school as tiny, little freshmen without a clue of where to go,” she smiled. “Look at us now, sitting in our caps and gowns and graduating.”