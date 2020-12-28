Broyhill Family Foundation scholarships awarded

RALEIGH — Students at four private colleges and universities in North Carolina have received $2,500 scholarships from the Broyhill Family Foundation for the current academic year.
The scholarships are given to full-time students pursuing a STEM major with preference given to a student with a desire to teach science, technology, engineering, or math, and they were distributed by The Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC), a division of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU).
Recipients are:
• Anuchar Ngamhuy of Sherrills Ford, a senior at Mars Hill University majoring in music education
• Annastasia Shell of Hudson, a senior at Mars Hill University, majoring in biology
• Samantha Jarrett of Claremont, a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University, majoring in biology
• Donald Luu of Hickory, a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University, majoring in computer science
• Bailey Coleman of Granite Falls, a senior at Lees-McRae College, majoring in psychology
• Zachary Clay of Lenoir, a senior at Lees-McRae College majoring in psychology
• Darby Yates of Hickory, a senior at Gardner-Webb University majoring in biology
• Molly Joplin of Granite Falls, a senior at Gardner-Webb University, majoring in biology
The Broyhill Family Foundation has supported North Carolina college students through NCICU for 52 years, with gifts totaling more than $800,000.
“We are so grateful for our continuing partnership with the Broyhill Family Foundation which has resulted in critical scholarships being distributed to independent college and university students for more than 50 years,” said Colleen Kinser, director of ICFNC.
The Independent College Fund of North Carolina, or ICFNC, is the division of North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) that provides student scholarship aid and enrichment programs. NCICU is a 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation that supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina’s 36 independent colleges and universities. NCICU represents independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. They also provide research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conduct staff development opportunities and coordinate collaborative programs. For more information about NCICU, visit www.ncicu.org.