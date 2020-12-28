Broyhill Family Foundation scholarships awarded

“We are so grateful for our continuing partnership with the Broyhill Family Foundation which has resulted in critical scholarships being distributed to independent college and university students for more than 50 years,” said Colleen Kinser, director of ICFNC.

The Independent College Fund of North Carolina, or ICFNC, is the division of North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) that provides student scholarship aid and enrichment programs. NCICU is a 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation that supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina’s 36 independent colleges and universities. NCICU represents independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. They also provide research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conduct staff development opportunities and coordinate collaborative programs. For more information about NCICU, visit www.ncicu.org.