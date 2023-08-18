Ongoing conversation about book challenges in the Catawba County Schools district has raised several questions: How are books brought into school libraries? What standards are books judged by? Do media coordinators read every book?

Director of Digital and Media Literacy Amanda Moose answered these questions and more.

How are books chosen?

“The biggest thing is to choose (materials) unbiased,” Moose said.

Media coordinators must have a master’s degree in library science, Moose said. She said the coursework emphasizes removing bias.

“We all come into life with our own personal biases,” Moose said. “It’s human nature. But to remove that and be able to supply your school with (various) viewpoints so our students become critical thinkers and can form their own opinions and learn to be lifelong learners themselves is a huge part of our job.”

Another important component when choosing new material is knowing the clientele, Moose said. One way media coordinators get to know students is through teaching, she said. Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan added that media coordinators also get to know students and parents through book fairs, parent nights and more.

With their school’s demographics in mind, media coordinators put together book orders. Books are chosen from lists received from reputable organizations such as the American Library Association, Perma-Bound Books, Bound to Stay Bound Books and more, Moose said.

Media coordinators read both good and bad reviews from these organizations and make decisions based on these reviews, Moose said.

Do media coordinators read every book?

“Impossible task,” Moose said. “(Media coordinators) are not just sitting there reading books all day, so it’s an impossible task with the amount of hours it would take to read every book we put in cover-to-cover.”

Moose said there would be few additions to media centers if reading each book individually was the process.

“Which is why we rely on those trusted, national resources and reviewing agencies to give us that picture of the book,” Moose said.

An average of 408 books was added to each high school in the district between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, according to a PowerPoint presentation given by former Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction DeAnna Finger in February. The PowerPoint was presented to the board of education during a meeting outlining the district’s media procedures.

What do media coordinators do?

“How much time do you have?” Moose asked with a laugh, and began naming tasks.

Media coordinators are in charge of a budget, they make all book selections for their school, process all materials that come in, repair technology when it goes haywire, teach, and collaborate with other teachers in grades pre-K through 12, Moose said.

That was only half of the list. Skipping to the end, Moose said media coordinators also handle their school’s STEM programs and are often in charge of their school’s webpages and social media.

Marketing and Communication Director Jordan is the former principal of Startown Elementary School and said she often looked to the media coordinator for help.

“(Media coordinator) is a unique position, because you are right-hand to the administration, but you’re also there for the teachers and the students. So, you truly are involved in everything that goes on in that school,” Jordan said.

Why must media coordinators have a master’s degree in library science?

The coursework teaches aspiring media coordinators how to find literature that best fits their school’s needs, how to identify quality literature and how to make selections without bias, Moose said. She said many classes focus on how to build a collection that will support every type of learner.

“It takes a commitment,” Moose said. “(It takes) somebody who truly has a passion for literature and serving the students as a media coordinator. We don’t just work with a classroom of 30 (students), we work with the entire school.”