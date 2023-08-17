When Michelle Teague challenged more than 20 books available in the libraries of Catawba County Schools, she said her primary concern was sexually explicit content. She said she was also worried that the contents of the books could encourage negative behaviors rather than warn against them.

Teague challenged a total of 25 books over the course of several days in March 2022. Twenty-three were challenged for sexually explicit content, according to the school system’s request for reconsideration forms. At the time, she had not read them all. Teague said that she has now read all of the books.

Teague’s concern about “My Friend Dahmer” by Derf Backderf was that it would give student readers serial killer ideas. Teague challenged “This Day in June,” an elementary-level picture book by Gayle Pitman, because she said it promotes the LGBTQ+ lifestyle and focuses on sexual orientation.

“I think the kids are too young (for that),” Teague said in an interview. “I think they need to be older before we start going down that road with any type of sexuality or anything like that. I just didn’t think that that was … appropriate.”

Upcoming book hearings “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin and “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez will be discussed by the Catawba County Schools Board of Education at a called meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. On Sept. 18, the board will make a decision on the book “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson. The high school committee ruled bothbooks should stay in high school media centers, which Teague appealed. The books then went before a district committee, which determined the books passed the Miller test for obscenity. Teague appealed this decision as well, which brought the challenge before the school board.

“This Day in June,” according to barnesandnoble.com, “salutes the LGBT parades that take place across the U.S. in June.”

The review adds, “Substantial endnotes discuss each scene and provide context for the people and groups represented, along with parental tips for discussing gender and sexuality.”

Teague said it is not her intention to target the LGBTQ+ community. Teague said the books she challenged for being sexually explicit contained both heterosexual and homosexual content. Regardless of sexuality, Teague said she thinks it is inappropriate for these books to be accessible in middle and high school media centers.

Committee rulings

The school committees have reviewed 22 of the 25 books. Five books were in middle school media centers as well as high school media centers. Upon review, the middle school committee chose to move four titles to high school only.

All four books were moved for similar reasons, according to the committee ruling letters: Students in middle school may not fully understand the sexual content, and in the case of “Looking for Alaska” by John Green, the sexual content was too graphic.

No books have been removed from high school media centers. While there is sexually explicit content in the books, the high school committee ruled in every case that the content was neither erotic nor pornographic.

School board attorney Crystal Davis said at the June 5 board meeting that the United States Supreme Court defines erotic material as content that is designed with no artistic value except to arouse those viewing it.

Teague said she still feels the sexual content in the books is too graphic for young readers.

“I’ve seen comments where people are coming against me, and they’re like, ‘Why is it one person?’” Teague said. “It’s not one person. There is a lot of support out here, (and people who) feel the same way.”

Teague now sits on the board of education. She was the lead vote-getter in the 2022 election, tallying more than 15,400 votes.

The comments

Below are a few notable comments from the high school committee on books they have reviewed.

Who is on the school-level reading committee? The Hickory Daily Record has asked repeatedly for the names of the members of the people who serve on the committees to review the high school and middle school books. Each request has been denied. School board attorney Crystal Davis said in a phone call that releasing the names was not appropriate. She also said there was no statute that protected the names.

The committee described the events of “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez as horrifying but unfortunately realistic. This includes violence and sexual assault. The committee noted that these scenes could trigger readers who have had similar experiences.

“Everyone on the committee agrees that the subject matter in this novel is very difficult and disturbing,” the committee wrote in its letter to Teague. “However, it also gives voice to many marginalized groups in our society, and it also presents an accurate depiction of the violence perpetrated against people of color during this time period.”

The committee added: “This is a book about people of color written by an author of color. It is important to not silence voices that are rarely heard.”

The high school committee includes one high school student. The student said in their review of “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer that they were uncertain why the book was challenged. When they looked it up online, they found it was because of sexually explicit content.

“For middle schoolers and below, that may be questionable but for high schoolers, I don’t think that it should even be a question,” The student said. “The majority of the book is about trauma and dealing with the many confusing feelings of grief, and I think that it is a great book for high schoolers to have access to.”

The student said reading the book gave them a better understanding of grief and loss.

The committee said that “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson is not a book students may accidentally find. It is a non-fiction book, and “a student would probably be looking specifically for a book like this in order to find it.”

There is only one copy of the book at one high school in the district, according to circulation records from the district. It is available at St. Stephens High School and has been checked out twice since it was added in 2021.

“Students like the author are in all of our schools,” the committee wrote to Teague. “These students can read this book and it might help them to understand what they are going through and to see that they are not alone in their experience. This book gives a voice to a very marginalized group of people who do not often find representation in literature.”

The book is written by a Black LGBTQ+ author who shares first-person experiences in same-sex relationships.

The committee also said that there are many different beliefs within the community and many supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. They added, “The library cannot represent only one point of view.”

Opposing view

Michael McLamb is a regular at board of education meetings. He said it is important to remember that none of the challenged books are in the curriculum. They are all supplemental material, he said.

Flavia Dietrich also frequents board meetings. Dietrich said, “I am against censorship in general, but especially the kind that erases vulnerable populations’ experiences, and that seems to be exactly the kind of censorship that is happening here.”

A frequent speaker at school board meetings, Kevin Sparks, said that challenging books for promoting an LGBTQ+ lifestyle has the danger of creating a hostile environment for students in marginalized groups.

“And not only are we marginalizing students,” Sparks said. “We are making them feel afraid, and I think that is something we have to take a hard look at.”

Sparks said that challenging books with difficult content is a slippery slope.

“There are many, many, many books on our school shelves that have passages, at the very least, if not thematic content, that will to some people be inappropriate for their children. (Content that is) deeply troubling, offensive, morally reprehensible or just garbage. I have no doubt of that. The question is: Who should say whether it stays on the shelf or not?”

Sparks said that war is a terrible thing, but there are 1,400 books at St. Stephens High School centered on the topic.

“Literature is not always easy,” Sparks said. “If it were, we might end up with only books like ‘Go, Dog. Go!’ on the shelves. Although, ‘Go, Dog. Go!’ is troubling because it’s a dog who doesn’t like the other dog’s hat. I mean, my stars, he’s rude about it.”

Sparks said he does not wish to tell students what they should or should not read. “I am very much here to empower parents to decide for their own families what is appropriate for their kids,” Sparks said. “I think that is a critical part of the partnership between educators and families.”

Dietrich also said, “I trust people who are trained in the science of education and psychology. I don’t think a single parent, with zero training, can tell all the other parents what their kids can read.”