Book removal, pandemic learning loss discussed by candidates at school board forum

No race for elected office is more crowded this year than the one for the Catawba County Schools Board of Education.

Twelve candidates have filed to run for office for the four open, at-large seats on the board. School district residents will also be electing at least one new member to the board. The race is nonpartisan.

Only three incumbents — Leslie Barnette, Becky Brittain and Glenn Fulbright — are seeking reelection. Donna Lutz-Carpenter, the other incumbent up for election this year, declined to run again.

The three incumbents joined challengers Michelle Teague, Tim Settlemyre, Clayton Mullis, Don Sigmon, Chris Gibbs and Steve Morgan for a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley and the Hickory Daily Record at Catawba Valley Community College on Monday.

Chris “Chopper” Fulbright, Nick Huffman and Kathy Kelly are running for election but did not appear at the forum.

Candidates weighed in on such topics as criteria and processes for removing books from schools and how best to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic.

Book policies

The question of which books should remain in public school libraries has been front and center in Catawba County Schools in recent months, thanks largely to the efforts of Michelle Teague, who is seeking a seat on the board.

Teague challenged 24 books earlier this year because of what she said she sees as objectionable sexual content in the works.

The school system is following its procedures by having a committee review the books to decide if the books will remain in schools and at what grade level.

In addition to the challenge and review process, the school system has a red flag process in which parents can identify books they do not want their children to read and receive notifications if their child attempts to check out those books.

Speaking at the forum on Monday, Teague criticized the red flag system as a Band-Aid while also saying she wanted to make it easier for parents to remove books if she is elected. “It is so hard to get those books out because the process is involved,” Teague said. “It’s very involved and it needs to actually be more streamlined." Teague said she would work to speed up the removal of questionable material if elected.

Teague was not alone in questioning what students can obtain at school libraries.

“I’m against pornography of any sort,” Don Sigmon said. “I’m against it being in our schools. The red flag, I don’t think will work because my friend can check it out and I can go read his book.”

He added: “I think that they need to learn certain things and certain things life is going to teach them.” Sigmon advocated for keeping books with controversial content locked away and only removed with permission from parents.

Steve Morgan echoed that sentiment, saying books that "are explicitly violent or has sexual or adult content that’s not age appropriate” needed to be secured in such a way that parents would have control. Morgan said he supported the current policy when it comes to book challenges.

Clayton Mullis said he did not believe material with sexually explicit material belonged in libraries, adding there needed to be better communication between the school system and parents when it comes to the books.

Tim Settlemyre said, “I find the best option is let the parents do the raising of their children and keep the books that are in question at the public library so they can be checked out by parents and students together.”

Incumbents Leslie Barnette, Becky Brittain and Glenn Fulbright stood behind the existing policies, as did candidate Chris Gibbs.

“I don’t think that all books are appropriate for all students and that’s where parent decision comes in. But which parents get to decide?” Barnette said. “Each parent gets to decide, I think.”

Fulbright and Brittain pointed to the professionalism of the media coordinators in selecting appropriate materials.

Brittain also responded to Sigmon’s critique of the red flag policy, saying: “Well, then that comes down to the relationship between the parent and the student being honest with each other and being able to have conversations about topics that are in books that may not be appropriate or that you might not think are appropriate.”

COVID-19 learning loss

The state’s annual report card for schools was released earlier this year and had less than stellar news for Catawba County Schools.

While 56.1% of students in the system attained grade level proficiency — compared to 51.4% for the state as whole — only four of the 27 individual schools graded by the state received a B or higher.

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover attributed the performance grades to effects from the pandemic, including a number of missed classroom days by both students and staff.

Clayton Mullis said addressing the fallout from the pandemic requires the type of leadership shown during World War II. He called for the board to have two separate meetings each month. One would deal with routine business and the other to serve as more of a forum for the community to address matters of concern, he said on Monday.

“We have to bring all stakeholders to the table, whether it’s our community business leaders, our church leaders, our parents, our teachers, our staff,” Mullis said. “We have to show them that we’re committed to public education in Catawba County.”

Chris Gibbs said the school system has room to improve. He pointed specifically to the need to attract and retain highly qualified teachers through incentives.

Gibbs also pointed to some positives, including the dedication that teachers and other school personnel showed during the pandemic. “So, when you talk about what COVID did, yeah it did a number on our kids. But also, it brought our community, it brought our schools together,” Gibbs said.

Other candidates, including Steve Morgan, Michelle Teague and Don Sigmon, pointed to bringing in volunteers or tutors to help close gaps.

Tim Settlemyre said there was a need for more teaching assistants. Incumbent Glenn Fulbright agreed, but said it comes down to the money.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that has to come back from Raleigh — that and our local funding,” Fulbright said. “If we’re going to have more teachers, more TAs (teacher assistants), more tutors, we need to start going to Raleigh and saying, ‘Hey, we need more funds.’"

Becky Brittain pointed to the efforts of teachers during and after the pandemic shutdowns while Barnette pointed to jumpstart and summer school programs the system has implemented to help students catch up.

There are three school systems in Catawba County with three elected school boards. Those systems are Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.