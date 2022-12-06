Book-challenging Catawba County school board candidates take office; Freedom Readers speak out at meeting

A trio of candidates who ran on keeping certain books out of the Catawba County Schools libraries took their seats on the school board Monday.

Michelle Teague, Don Sigmon and Tim Settlemyre were the top three vote-getters in the field of 12 that ran for the four open seats on the Catawba County Schools Board of Education.

The question of what books should and should not be allowed in school libraries was a key issue for the three new school board members who took their oaths on Monday.

Before she launched her school board candidacy, Teague challenged 24 books earlier this year, saying they contained inappropriate sexual content. The challenge triggered a review process.

Teague, who acknowledged she had not read the books, said during the campaign she would like to make it easier to remove such books from the libraries.

Sigmon and Settlemyre also said books with explicit sexual or other similar content should be removed from the schools.

Four sworn in on Monday

In addition to Teague, Sigmon and Settlemyre, Leslie Barnette, the only incumbent board member to win another term, was sworn in Monday.

Two incumbents up for election — Glenn Fulbright and Becky Brittain — lost their bids for reelection. Board member Donna Lutz-Carpenter chose not to run for another term.

The new block of board members tested their power during the first vote of the newly seated board on who will serve as chair and vice chair.

Settlemyre nominated Teague to serve as board chair. Teague, Settlemyre and Sigmon all voted for Teague as chair, but Teague lost the vote to Ronn Abernathy, who was nominated by outgoing chair Barnette and also had the support of remaining board members Jeff Taylor and Annette Richards.

Sigmon nominated Settlemyre for vice chair but that vote failed along the same lines as the vote for chair. Barnette was named vice chair with the support of Taylor, Abernathy and Richards.

‘We need to teach them right and wrong’

There was no vote regarding book challenges at Monday’s meeting, but the matter remained front and center as book backers took the opportunity to voice their thoughts during the public comment period.

Kevin Sparks, a member of the local group known as the Catawba Freedom Readers, spoke to the board about the harm removing the challenged books would cause to vulnerable and minority students. “These students need to know they’re not alone,” Sparks said. “They need to know that others share their difficulties.”

Sparks and other members of the Freedom Readers also offered defenses of challenged books such as “The Truth about Alice” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Another speaker, Cliff Moone, told the board they have a Constitutional obligation to not impose their own religious views on others when setting policies.

The new board members also received some support. Clayton Mullis, who also ran for school board this year, urged the new members: “Don’t be afraid to fight your convictions and stand up for what is right.”

When asked about the public comments, Tim Settlemyre said: “Everybody has their own opinions and it’s good to hear people on both sides speaking out on what their passion is about those issues. You know, it’s just something we’ve got to weigh.”

Sigmon reiterated his feelings that there were certain materials that did not belong in schools. “There is a right and a wrong,” Sigmon said. “That’s what I’ve been standing on ever since I’ve been saved by God’s grace. And so I feel like there’s a gray area that we don’t need to teach our children in schools. We need to teach them right and wrong.”

New board members aim to settle in

The new members also indicated they would take some time before pushing any changes to school policy.

Teague and Sigmon agreed with Settlemyre when he said: “We’re going to have to feel the process out a little bit. It’s a learning curve, so check back in about six months with that question and I’ll probably have a better answer.”