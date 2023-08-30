Will Catawba County Schools change the system's book challenge policy?

Will parents have a say in the decision?

Those two questions were left unanswered on Monday night as the school system's board of education voted to revisit the book policy on Sept. 25.

The next book hearing is set for Sept. 18.

The board did talk about a parent survey during Monday's session and will take up the issue again on Sept. 25.

Board member Leslie Barnette raised the idea of a one-question survey to parents to determine their level of satisfaction with the current policies and procedures for challenging supplementary material from media centers or curriculum material.

Barnette said she feels the board has not heard from many parents of current students and would like to know what they think before the next book hearing on Sept. 18.

Barnette said she was open to what the question would be and wanted the board’s input. She added, “I think the question itself is very important, for it to be neutral and for it to get us an honest opinion from our parents rather than just being led to answer one way or another.”

Board member Michelle Teague said it may take more than one question, because the book challenge process is not a simple issue. Teague is a veteran of the process, having challenged more than 20 books before being elected to the board in 2022.

Board member Jeff Taylor said a longer survey could yield fewer responses. Barnette said she wanted it as short and simple as possible.

Board member Don Sigmon said the survey is unnecessary because: “These folks that come here (for public comments), they find out about what we’re doing. … So, I think (a survey) is either duplication, or we don’t need it. They know what we’re doing.”

Barnette said before the Aug. 21 book hearing, she received an email from a parent who wished to attend but was unable to do so because their child had open house that evening. Barnette said she wanted to hear from parents like that one, who could not make it to meetings to voice their opinions. “Often, people that come speak to us are those that have different interests, that has nothing to do with their students,” Barnette said. “They don’t have students. They have agendas, one way or the other.”

Teague said that, if the school system is going to be transparent, there should be a list of all books in media centers containing explicit content.

Taylor said many parents may not have an issue with the books because the challenge process has been used rarely in the past. He added that he spoke anecdotally, not based on research, and that a parent survey may help determine how parents feel about the topic.

Teague said many parents did not realize explicit books were in school libraries. Board chairman Ronn Abernathy redirected the discussion to the topic of a parent survey rather than explicit books.

Board member Tim Settlemyre said the district is hitting parents with too much information at present to send a survey out now. Parents are trying to navigate newly implemented Senate Bill 49, regarding student nicknames and many other things, Settlemyre said. Taylor agreed.

At the end of the discussion, Barnette motioned for Superintendent Matt Stover and Board Attorney Crystal Davis to bring potential questions for a parent survey to the Sept. 25 work session. The motion passed 6-1, with Sigmon being the only board member to dissent.