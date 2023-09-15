On Monday, the Catawba County Schools Board of Education will decide whether the book “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson will stay in the district’s high school media centers.

The hearings are the culmination of more than a year’s work put in by book challenger Michelle Teague and several reading committees. “Monday’s Not Coming” has been reviewed by a middle school reading committee, a high school reading committee and a district reading committee.

Teague challenged 24 books in March 2022. Since then, she has been elected to the school board.

The middle school committee ruled that the book should be moved to the high school level. In the committee’s letter to Teague, they wrote: “The language and sexual content could have the possibility to not be interpreted correctly, therefore misunderstanding the point of the literature.”

In the reconsideration forms, Teague wrote that her concerns were the book’s themes of domestic violence, kidnapping and sexual content.

Both the high school committee and district committee ruled that the book was age-appropriate for high school students. Teague appealed both decisions, which raised the challenge to the school board level.

Time and money

The high school committee has spent approximately 2,068 hours reading books since the challenges were issued, according to Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lee Miller. There have been 25 meetings and more than $3,000 spent to obtain copies of the books.

At the previous book hearing, board member Jeff Taylor said he looked forward to a time when the board could spend as much time and energy on other issues, such as test scores.

Taylor expounded on his statement in a phone interview.

The two books at the last hearing — “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez and “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin — had only been checked out three times altogether in the last eight years, Taylor said. While the board is pouring effort into books that have been checked out so few times, Taylor said they are not talking about other issues such as test scores or recruiting and retention of teachers.

“I agree with my colleagues about one thing. I am concerned about content that young people are exposed to,” Taylor said. “But my contention is, and I think research would bear me out on this, is the amount of screen time they get on social media outside our firewall far exceeds the potential damage they’re exposed to by the 24 books on that challenged list.”

Taylor added that he feels the board’s time would be better spent working with educational professionals, parents, community organizations and the faith community to find ways to address the negative content students are regularly exposed to.

“I do think every one of my colleagues is coming from a place that they feel is genuinely a concern,” Taylor said. “And even though we may disagree, I respect that. I don’t ever want it to appear like I’m against one individual. It’s not personal.”

Board member Tim Settlemyre said it has been worth it to see the challenge process play out because it was used so rarely in the past. He added: “It’s good to see how it works and where, in the future, it could be tweaked.”

“The policy and the process are … a large thing,” Settlemyre said. “Kind of like a ship at sea is not something that’s easily turned. And a lot of times there is a reason for that, (which is) to go through all these checks and balances.”

Settlemyre noted one area that needs refinement is how the decision letters are handled. At the board’s April meeting, Teague was denied a book hearing because she appealed a district decision outside the appropriate timeframe. Teague said it was because she received both an email and certified mail copy of the ruling on different dates, and that she had asked which date started the 10-day timeframe. Teague said she did not receive an answer.

The dispute showed a lack of clarity in the current policy, Teague said at the April meeting.

Settlemyre said there are broader areas apart from book challenges he would like the board to examine.

The previous hearing

Last month, the board held its first book hearing in which they voted 4-3 to remove “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez. The motion to remove “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin failed 3-4.

The meeting lasted about five hours, and 33 people spoke during the public hearing and public comments. The 60-seat meeting room was packed and an overflow room with 75 additional seats was open. People began lining up for the meeting at 5 p.m., and by the time doors opened at 5:30, the line stretched down the winding wheelchair ramp and into the parking lot.

Several jabs were made at Teague from some who spoke during the public hearing. The board passed a motion to remove speakers who made personal attacks on board members.

The crowd loudly disapproved of the jabs made at Teague. Chairman Ronn Abernathy banged the gavel and called for silence several times throughout the meeting. Near the end, Abernathy said the room would have to be cleared if the crowd would not be quiet.

Board attorney Crystal Davis states the rules before each public hearing begins. One of the rules is that the audience is not to jeer or applaud speakers. This rule has been broken at most meetings.

One woman left early because she felt unsafe. Victoria Carrico said she was afraid of the potential backlash if the books were not removed.