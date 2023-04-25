A member of the county school board asked Monday to appeal a book decision on the district level.

Michelle Teague's fellow board members voted 4-3 against her request, noting her appeal fell outside the 10-day timeframe for additional appeals.

The book in question was Stephen Chbosky’s novel, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower." The book can be found in high school libraries.

The novel was originally in middle school media centers, as well. The middle school reading committee determined the book should be removed from middle schools, according to a list of the books that have been and will be reviewed provided by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction DeAnna Finger.

Teague is the grandmother who challenged 24 books in the public school system and followed that up by successfully running for a seat on the school board.

Teague, who said she has followed the book-challenging process to the letter, said there was a lack of clarity regarding the 10-day timeframe. Teague said she received an email with an official letter attached for each committee ruling and a certified physical copy of the letter in the mail days later.

Teague said she asked Finger on several occasions whether the date of the email or the certified mail determined her 10-day window. Teague said she was under the impression the certified letter determined the window. Finger said she does not recall the exact conversations.

“I can tell you the policy administrative procedure is clear,” said board attorney Crystal Davis. “It says upon written notice. Written notice, in the absence of anything defined anywhere else in the policy, and according to rule of law, can be email. It doesn’t restrict it to a certain form.”

Davis said that sending certified letters was not required. Finger said the certified letters were sent as a secondary confirmation, to ensure Teague received the committee rulings. Finger also said each email had an attachment of the same letter sent by mail, and the letter was dated the same in both formats.

“I’m upset about this, because I went through every channel,” Teague said. “This is the third appeal that I’ve had to do, and I’ve spent hours doing this with different books. I don’t think the book is appropriate … (and) I’ve had parents say they don’t appreciate these books in here.”

Teague said, “There’s too much confusion. It needs to be clarified how we do this process. I would be more than happy to share my input since I’ve been through every bit of this process, and I understand it thoroughly. There needs to be some consistency, (and) it needs to be updated somewhat. That is something I would like to contribute to, some, if I could.”

Board member Tim Settlemyre backed Teague, saying the process needed clarifying.

Board member Jeff Taylor made the motion to deny the appeal, which Leslie Barnette seconded. Barnette said to Teague she did not mind the issue being brought before the board, but she could not vote against board policy.

Voting to hold a hearing for the book would have broken policy because Teague’s request is outside the 10-day window, school board attorney Davis said. Several times throughout the conversation, Davis said the decision was up to the school board, but she did not recommend breaking the board’s own policy.

After the first motion passed, board member Annette Richards made a motion to review the policy and make amendments at the May 22 meeting. Taylor seconded, and the motion carried with a unanimous vote.