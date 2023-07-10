When public schools closed their doors and supplemented in-person classes with remote instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton resident Jessica James watched her son struggle to learn online.

To give him the classroom atmosphere he needed to succeed, James turned to Tabernacle Christian School and enrolled her son. It was a big adjustment, she said, because of the difficulty of her son’s classes. His class schedule also dropped from eight classes a day to four. However, she said once he found his footing, he thrived in the smaller group setting.

“I think it worked out better for all of us,” she said.

But the school was expensive, and she said that, as a low-income family, it was difficult to afford it. In order to send her son to Tabernacle, she applied for and received money from the Opportunity Scholarship program, an income-based scholarship program for low-income families with children in private school. Without the scholarship, she said it would not have been possible for him to attend.

In March, Republicans in the North Carolina Senate introduced the “Choose Your School, Choose Your Future” bill that would expand the Opportunity Scholarship program by removing former eligibility requirements and making all North Carolina K-12 students eligible for the publicly funded program.

The Opportunity Scholarship program originally required students to be previously enrolled in a public school and have an income level that is no greater than 200% of the amount required for students to qualify for federal free or reduced-price lunch.

If Senate Bill 406 passes, the bill would eliminate these requirements and implement a new system where the scholarship’s amount is based on income level with a maximum award amount of $7,213 in 2023-2024, according to a press release from President Pro Tem N.C. Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). Lower-income families will receive the most scholarship funding.

“Some students were unable to attend a private school or a school of their choice,” N.C. Sen. Dean Proctor (R-Catawba) said. “It’s a situation where the higher income families had the opportunity and the lower income families did not have the same opportunity. I think that the Opportunity Scholarship equates that situation.”

Hickory's University Christian High School Principal Colin Barrett said the expanded scholarship program would allow the school to reallocate internal scholarship funds to assist more students and make UCHS more accessible.

According to the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management’s bill impact analysis, the bill would increase appropriations to the program and, if the student originally attended public school, local education agencies would no longer receive state funding for that student.

Average Daily Membership (ADM) is a form of measuring enrollment, and it is used to determine state funding for public schools. Under the bill’s guidelines, when a student receives the Opportunity Scholarship, the per-pupil allocation will be removed from the public school’s funding and a portion will follow the student to private school.

Proctor said he believes that the money should always follow the student, and it is a similar concept as when a student moves out of state or to another public school in state and the funding follows that student to the different institution.

“The Opportunity Scholarship is not intended to be competitive with public schools, but I think it makes public schools better,” he said.

The Office of State Budget and Management analyzed how the eligibility expansion would impact public schools' state funding if 50% of new scholarship recipients previously attended public school. According to the office’s report, public school funding would likely decrease by over $200 million.

At the county level, Catawba County Schools would see a 2% decrease in total state funding, or about $2.8 million, in the 2026-27 fiscal year if 50% of new recipients previously attended public school. Alexander County would see a 4% decline, almost $1.5 million, and Iredell County would see a 1% decline of state funding, which equates to about $2.6 million.

The Newton-Conover Board of Education adopted a resolution on June 5 that opposes the “Choose Your School, Choose Your Future” bill, encouraging the General Assembly to instead focus on teacher salary, childcare and to stop the expansion of voucher programs that “drain money from public education.”

Chairman Tim Hayes said he feels that recent actions by the state legislature have undermined public education.

“Those monies are very important to the continual enhancement and advancement of the educational process for the students,” he said. “It’s not one singular student. It’s every student within our district. Those monies are coupled together to continue making an advancement in progress in different technologies and different teaching methods, so that we can continue to prepare our students for college and career.”

Hayes said he is worried that nonpublic schools do not have to adhere to the same rigid requirements that public schools must meet, so students may not get the same experience.

Hickory resident Joyce Isenhour attended and sent her children to a private school for several years before deciding to move them to public school. She said her children could not participate in school sports until switching to public school because their private school did not offer athletics until recently, and she believes that public school has more opportunities.

“To me, it was such an eye-opening experience to get out of that school, go to a public school and learn about all these other people that were there,” she said. “There’s all kinds of people out there, and I think sometimes in private school you don’t see that.”

Proctor said Republicans expect to pass the budget around the end of July and the “Choose Your School, Choose Your Future” bill with it. He added that the increase in funding will become effective in the 2024-25 school year.