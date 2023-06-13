BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Ruritan Club recently awarded $6,000 scholarship assistance to students from the Bethlehem Fire District. Students from both Alexander Central High School and Alexander Early College received scholarships this year.

Each year the club recognizes one of the students as the recipient of the Tommy Hefner Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is provided in memory of the late Tommy Hefner, an active Ruritan member and community businessman.

This year the Bethlehem Ruritan Club awarded the Tommy Hefner Scholarship to Ashley Merritt. Ashley is the daughter of Gary and Chin Merritt. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where she plans to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.

She plans to be a medical nurse missionary in a poor Spanish-speaking area.

Mason James, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyndon James Jr., and a student at Alexander Early College, is the recipient of the Ruritan Trades Scholarship sponsored partially by local businesses. He plans to attend Haywood Community College in a field of either welding, forestry or electrical. His goal is to work with the North Carolina Forest Service.

Jackson Reid was presented the Ruritan Foundation Scholarship at a recent Bethlehem Ruritan meeting. The 2022 Hefner Award recipient, Reid attends Gardner Webb University.

Other recipients include:

Alyssa Ferrese, daughter of David and Charissa Ferrese, plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to pursue a degree in political science. Her career goal is to be a lawyer and judge.

Macie Greene, daughter of Kenneth and Jackie Greene, plans to seek an elementary education degree at Western Carolina University. Her career goal is to become an elementary teacher.

Sarah Hollar, daughter of Brian and Heather Hollar, plans to attend Campbell University where she plans to major in biology. Her career goal is to become a dermatologist and cancer surgeon.

Reece Sharpe, daughter of Eric and Melissa Sharpe, plans to attend Appalachian State University where she will major in math education. Her career goal is to become a math teacher.

Makenah Melvin, the daughter of Candie Gurganious and John Dancy, plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University to major in nursing. She wants to become a neonatal nurse.

Madalyn Motley, daughter of Shane and Michelle Motley, plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University, where she plans to major in computer science. Her career goal is to work in IT for a local company.

Jordyn Evans, daughter of Jennifer Evans, plans to attend East Carolina university to major in biology. Her goal is to work in the medical field.

The Bethlehem Ruritan Club appreciates the support of local businesses, industries, and individuals in making fundraising activities successful. A special thank you goes to those businesses and individual who provide yearly legacy gifts to the scholarship program. Students who are residents of the Bethlehem Fire District, graduating from Alexander Central High School or Alexander Early College, and entering their first year of college are invited to apply for Ruritan scholarships.