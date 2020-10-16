Beginning Teacher of the Year named

With COVID-19, Suddreth, like all teachers, had to re-adjust her classroom setup and her lesson plans, accommodating for social distancing with two students per table and lunch break in the classroom. All of the in-person plans must include plans for students who participate at the same time with remote-learning.

“We often share ‘air-hugs and air-high-fives,’ and behind those masks, we can still tell when our students are smiling,” said Suddreth.

Following her graduation from Fred T. Foard High in 2015, Suddreth attended Lenoir-Rhyne University and graduated in 2019. Her student-teaching took place at Jenkins Elementary, so she felt fortunate to be hired by the school where she received her direct training.

“I have really grown to love this profession even more than I realized during my student-teaching. Working with 6-to-7-year-old children can be quite interesting. There are times when these little ones just need to share about something important in their lives. Last week, one student wanted to share about a ‘lost tooth!’ It’s important to work with a caring heart and listening ear, all while providing every opportunity for excellence in education,” said Suddreth.

When not teaching, Suddreth enjoys spending time with her family and traveling with friends. She is also an avid runner.

What’s next for Suddreth? “I plan to see new places, visit different states, as traveling becomes feasible; and I plan to continue teaching at Jenkins Elementary, my new home away from home,” she said.