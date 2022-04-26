Bandys High School students witness staged reenactment of a fatal crash

High school juniors and seniors gathered in the bus parking lot of Bandys High School to watch a reenactment of a fatal drunk driving accident on Tuesday.

The simulation was intended to bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving, especially in light of prom season when teenagers might be tempted to drink, said Jessalyn Benge, Emergency Medical Science clinical coordinator at Catawba Valley Community College, who was in charge of the entire event.

The scene of the simulation was prom night. Four friends were on their way home after sneaking drinks into the dance. The driver, also drunk, ends up wrecking and killing two of his friends.

The reenactment started with a dead man hanging out of the front passenger window. An empty White Claw hard seltzer can was left lying on the ground below his limp hand. A female passenger in the back seat was also dead and a second female passenger, who was severely injured, was screaming.

Students watched from their seats as the driver got out of the car and stumbled around trying to figure out what happened. Fire trucks, an N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper and an ambulance rushed into the school’s parking lot with lights and sirens blaring. Bandys firefighters saw the teens were trapped in the car and began using saws and the Jaws of Life to cut the top of the car off after placing a tarp over their heads.

As emergency responders worked, the voices of the two dead teenagers played through an intercom. They talked about the lives they had lived and the dreams they both had for the future.

As the reenactment went on, the faces of students in the crowd began to change. At first, many students were laughing and joking. By the end, all of the students had grim looks on their faces.

Two of the teens were pronounced dead as firefighters covered them with white cloths. The injured girl was put on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance to receive medical treatment until a medical helicopter arrived. The car’s driver was taken aside by Master Trooper Jeff Swagger for sobriety and breathalyzer tests. The driver was handcuffed and placed into Swagger’s car after failing the tests and trying to run away from police.

The helicopter landed in the school’s soccer field. The injured girl was taken by stretcher to the helicopter. When the scene ended, Swagger addressed all of the students sitting in the audience and warned them of the dangers of drinking and driving. He said the hardest part of accidents is always contacting family members to inform them of a death.

Madison Saunders played the role of the girl who died in the accident. Saunders graduated from Bandys High School and said a past reenactment spoke to her when she was in school. She is now studying at CVCC to become a paramedic. She said the part of the reenactment that impacted her the most was when a mom arrived on scene and began hysterically screaming.

“Take it to heart. I know some things are a little bit cheesy when people do scenarios,” Saunders said. “But this is real, I see it with my job.”

Benge, who has been working with Emergency Medical Services for 10 years, said it is never easy when a fatal wreck involves children and teenagers.

“We’re expected to function with really bad cases, but we’re still human, too, and it makes a difference whenever we’re responding out to kids,” Benge said. “When you respond and there are teenagers who are dead, you have to call those parents. That is never an easy conversation to have. We don’t want these kids to have an accident and not be able to experience their life.”

Benge said planning the reenactment began in December. Every firefighter, law enforcement officer, and medical personnel that participated volunteered their time to be part of the reenactment.

