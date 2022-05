Bandys High celebrates what it means to be a Trojan as 165 students receive diplomas

Edwards said he at first thought the words were corny. “But then I really started thinking about it and realized that I was taking for granted everything Bandys taught me and what it means to be a Trojan,” Edwards said. “Bandys taught us selflessness. Being able to always give to others without even thinking of what they can do for you. Bandys taught us patience. Lord knows the countless times we’ve had to hold our tongues. But let’s not forget Bandys taught us to use our voices, that if we saw something we needed to say something. Bandys taught us resilience. You guys remember that global pandemic? That was wild.”