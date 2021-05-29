Bandys graduates express gratitude for high school experiences; see the photos and videos

Several seniors from Bandys High School expressed appreciation to the school community as they prepared to graduate on Saturday.

Toby Smith said he was grateful to the school for introducing him to welding.

“I tried it for the first time and I fell in love with it, so I thank the school for showing me that,” Smith said before the graduation ceremony.

Smith plans to attend to Catawba Valley Community College to continue his welding training.

For football player Maddox Spires, some of the best memories were of the support he and his team received from classmates.

“Every football game … the encouragement, excitement (from fellow students) was there,” said Spires.

He added: “Bandys High School has treated me very well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In her address to her fellow graduates, Class President Evie Staples described the group as a family. She said she was thankful for how the support of the Bandys community helped her grow as a person.