Balls Creek Elementary robotics team prepares for annual competition

The hallway at Balls Creek Elementary was filled with groups of children excitedly practicing and working together to get a robot from one end of the course to the other. Along the way the robot must collect five wooden blocks without letting the blocks get pushed outside of the course boundaries marked on a piece of paper.
Challenges like this are what the team of 30 students, ranging from fourth-graders to sixth-graders, does to practice for two annual competitions, one in the fall and one in the spring.
At the competitions, the Balls Creek team will have to complete similar challenges, while competing against other teams from the Catawba County Schools district. The fall competition focuses on programming. The spring competition focuses on both programming and building, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) teacher Stephanie Eddings said.
“STEM programs in the schools, like robotics teams, are important for students’ development of problem-solving, teamwork, and critical thinking,” Eddings said. “By starting students in this type of program when they are younger, they are immersed in this type of environment and problem-solving becomes more natural.”
Each group of three to four students had to build a contraption out of random items from a paper bag each team received. Items in the bag included a cup, scissors, plastic butter knives, craft sticks, bottle caps, half of a plastic foam tray and tape. The teams crafted a device to fit over a ball-shaped robot, which would allow the robot to easily move blocks from one end of the winding course to the other.
The majority of the groups attempted to create a bulldozer-like apparatus using the cup and the tray; many groups also used the bottle caps as eyes for the robots. The students laughed when the eyes fell off.
The robotics program at Balls Creek has been going on for around 11 years. This year the team is the largest ever at 30 students. To be on the team students must submit an application to be approved by Eddings.
“STEM programs support classroom instruction in a way that allows students to think critically, problem solve and become reasonable risk takers,” Eddings said. “In here, learning is in its most authentic form — students are challenged with a problem to solve; they learn from failed attempts and experience success through the design process.”
This club helps students learn about teamwork and boosts their confidence. By working in groups of varied ages, the kids learn how to view problems from different perspectives. The coaches are as hands-off as possible during practice. The students are solely responsible for figuring out how to navigate their assigned tasks. This is also how the competitions are designed, the coaches are not allowed on the floor with the teams, Media Coordinator Sarah Akers said.
“As students grow, their ability to solve complex and challenging problems is evident in other areas of the school,” Principal Allen Ramsey said.
This is fifth-grader William Roseman’s first year on the team. He said he enjoys getting to build things and programming robots. He said it’s fun and more kids should do it.
Sixth-grader Zoey Armstrong has been on the team since she was in fourth grade. She enjoys getting to meet new people and working in groups. The program has even helped her in school.
“It’s helped me a lot in math, because I learned decimals from robotics,” Armstrong said. “We weren’t even learning decimals in fourth grade and I learned how to do it by myself, so that I could do good in the competitions.”
Armstrong is looking forward to the upcoming competition because the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to miss out on other competitions. She said she is most excited about working with Sphero, a ball-shaped robot controlled remotely by students.
Balls Creek students will compete at the Catawba County Schools Robotics Competition on Dec. 15 at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.