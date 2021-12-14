Balls Creek Elementary robotics team prepares for annual competition

The hallway at Balls Creek Elementary was filled with groups of children excitedly practicing and working together to get a robot from one end of the course to the other. Along the way the robot must collect five wooden blocks without letting the blocks get pushed outside of the course boundaries marked on a piece of paper.

Challenges like this are what the team of 30 students, ranging from fourth-graders to sixth-graders, does to practice for two annual competitions, one in the fall and one in the spring.

At the competitions, the Balls Creek team will have to complete similar challenges, while competing against other teams from the Catawba County Schools district. The fall competition focuses on programming. The spring competition focuses on both programming and building, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) teacher Stephanie Eddings said.

“STEM programs in the schools, like robotics teams, are important for students’ development of problem-solving, teamwork, and critical thinking,” Eddings said. “By starting students in this type of program when they are younger, they are immersed in this type of environment and problem-solving becomes more natural.”